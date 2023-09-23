We must embrace true federalism to survive in Nigeria — HRM Ogbolu

•FG’s palliatives can’t address hardship Nigerians are facing

By Ochuko Akuopha

HRM Mbanefo Michael Ogbolu is the Ugoani 1 of Okpanam Kingdom, Delta State. He is a former General Secretary of the Steel and Engineering Workers Union. In this interview, he spoke on palliatives, insecurity, true federalism, Governor Oborevwori’s developmental strides and other burning issues.

Excerpt:

Nigerians are currently going through severe economic hardship due to the fuel subsidy removal. What is your take on the Federal Government’s handling of the situation?

Nigeria is not in short supply of men and women with capacity, capable of repositioning this country. What is palliative? Palliative is what you put in place for the people, pending the actualization of the main agreement.

I have had the privilege of negotiating collective agreements at both local, national and international levels. For instance, you have housing, a basic salary whose collective agreement has not expired, but the cost of living has risen astronomically.

What you do is bring stakeholders together and work out a palliative, a bulk sum of money which will be consumed by the real collective agreement when it comes into place.

In the palliative that the federal government is giving, what is the main thing that we are expecting? The government of Buhari made the same mistake when we saw the former Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo going to the markets everywhere, dishing out things. Did it help? It didn’t; it ended up enriching the establishments.

So, palliatives for me, does not address the main issue of hardship visiting Nigerians.

So what do you think the Federal Government should do to address this problem?

Is this the first time we have had a problem like this? They have mismanaged the economy. Let them come out and agree that they have mismanaged the economy and convoke a sovereign national conference to address the problem. They have mismanaged the economy of this country and the same people that destroyed the economy are still in the driver’s seat.

The Nigeria Labour Congress just ended a two-day warning strike, and it has been threatening to shut down the economy of this country over what it thinks are the anti-people policies of the Federal Government. What do you think should be NLC’s approach to get the Federal Government to do the needful?

The Nigeria Labour Congress is trying its best. The two-day warning strike is to test the waters to know if a national strike is feasible. Anybody that tells you NLC has lost it is economical with the truth. It is not easy managing people who have been impoverished, people who have been subdued. In some states, they say N30,000 is the minimum wage.

How many states are paying N30, 000? So, the people are already on strike. Go to some states, they are perpetually on strike.

In view of the controversies that trailed the presidential election, what do you think is the way forward to have credible elections?

Nigeria is not in short supply of good laws; it is the willpower to enforce the provisions of the law that is missing. The willpower to enforce the laws by the establishment is lacking.

Insecurity has continued to be a challenge in this country. What solution would you proffer to this problem, going forward?

Did the problem of insecurity take you by surprise? When we were growing up, we had Local Government Police. Then in 1966, the military struck and unified everything. Then the population continued to snowball and snowball.

What is the size of the Nigerian Police? About 420, 000 across the length and breadth of Nigeria, to police about 200 million people. It is impossible. We need to go back to Community Policing and increase the size of the Police Force. What did the United Nations say? One policeman to 200 people. Apart from that, how many of the youths are gainfully employed?

You send your child to school and after Secondary School, some go to vocations, and some go to tertiary institutions. After first degrees, the lucky ones go to do their masters and at the end of the day, they still have no jobs to do and you think that the brain that has been developed will continue to stay idle? They will find something to do.

Was it not said that, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop? A time came when some of them travelled to Europe to go and look for ways to address our insecurity problem. Insecurity is living with you here, create jobs for the teeming youths, get them gainfully engaged, and then crime will reduce.

What is your expectation from President Tinubu in terms of working towards the actualization of true federalism that most Nigerians are clamouring for?

My expectation is that he will go the way of his predecessors. When they are out of government, they cry for true federalism. Immediately they get there and see the power bestowed on them by the unitary system, because what we are running is a unitary system, they do a different thing. If we must survive in this nation, we must embrace true federalism because what we have today is a unitary system.

Every state must develop at its own pace, then we will have competition. We saw what happened before the military adventure into politics.

You saw what the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo did in the West. Awolowo used Cocoa, Palm Oil and the rest to develop the West with the best road networks, Television stations, Stadium, and Education. Till today, his name still resonates with what he did including free education.

The North was developing at their own pace, the East was also developing at their own pace. If they had allowed that system to continue, Nigeria wouldn’t have been where it is today.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the award of the contract for three flyovers at Warri and Effurun axis. What is your take on this initiative of the governor?

I must commend the governor. A journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. They have just started and they are doing very well. Over time, we know that Julius Berger does quality jobs. If you go across Nigeria, roads built by Julius Berger over 30 years ago are still enduring, whereas some done by other contractors can’t even endure for five years before they collapse. So, this government has started well.

Whatever support we gave to our immediate past governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, we shall extend the same, and more to the government of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. What does a government need from you? Create enabling environment for them. Don’t create avoidable problems for the government because the energy the government would have used to develop a place will be used in solving the problem that you created for yourself.

What is your take on the role of ECOWAS in trying to handle the situation in Niger Republic?

ECOWAS should play a mediatory role and should not go into any war because they will not win the war. The boys in Niger Republic, do you think somebody is not beating the drum for them?