We meet N500bn in Rivers budget – Fubara

Gov. Fubara

…vows to sustain development of Rivers

… flags off Elelenwo internal road project

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has stated that his administration met N500 billion in the state’s account when they came into office on 29th May, adding that only proposed for additional N200 billion in a supplementary budget to drive development in the state.

The governor, however, assured that his administration would not lower the standard and pace of development that he inherited from the administration of his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, because it is one way of contributing positively to improving the lives of people of the state.

Fubara spoke at the flag-off of the internal road project in Elelenwo community of Obio Akpor Local Government Area as part of activities to celebrate his first 100 days in office

He said the project was in line with keeping to his campaign promises to consolidate on the existing pace of development in the state, explained that it is because of the commitment to expand the scope of development that his administration approached the State House of Assembly to secure approval for an additional N200 billion to add to the 2023 budget of N500billion of the State.

The governor said the approval of the supplementary budget has enabled his administration to begin the construction of the Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road project, a single largest project ever undertaken by any State in the country.

He said: “The 2023 budget that we inherited was about N500Bn. Because of the sensitive nature of projects we nominated for the expansion and development of our dear State, we sought the approval from the State House of Assembly that graciously approved an estimated budget, at that time, of N200Bn, which we added to make N700Bn. If you divide what we met, you can see that we are doing about 80 percent of the proposed budget of 2023 that we inherited.”

He stated that, his administration is not stopping at that, but is going ahead to do more projects that will benefit not only Rivers people but every resident who is contributing to advance the economic activities of the State.

Governor Fubara urged residents in Elelenwo community to embrace peace and love in unity while cooperating with his administration in its effort at tackling issues of insecurity in the area.

He said: “Today, we are here to do something unusual. It is unusual because when you mark first one hundred days in office, it is not just commissioning of projects, but we want to start adding flag-off of projects. So, we are adding this Elelenwo internal roads as part of our programme for our first one hundred days in office.

“You are aware of our journey from the first day that we took oath of office, we made promises to the good people of Rivers State that we are not going to lower the momentum for any reason but continue to add value to what we met believing that the only way we can sustain the strength of our party is to contribute positively to the lives of our people.”