We have empowered, expanded customers’ business in 16 years – Accion MfB

By Cynthia Alo

Accion Microfinance Bank has said that it has in the past 16 years of operation steadfastly upheld its commitment to its core vision and mission of empowering and transforming lives and businesses.

The bank, in a statement, said it achieved this through various progressive and impactful initiatives, partnerships with commitment to responsible banking practices driven by a profound sense of purpose alongisde a relentless pursuit of financial inclusion.

The bank added that it has reached and impacted countless lives and businesses across Nigeria since its inception.

It noted that “One of the many businesses empowered by the Bank is Kodo Ekeson Nigeria Enterprise. Over the course of eight years, with steady financial empowerment and support from Accion Microfinance Bank, Kodo Ekeson Nigeria Enterprise, which operated only two shop outlets and held ambitious aspirations for nationwide expansion has experienced phenomenal growth.

“Today, it proudly boasts over 16 outlets across the country, with the most recent addition being a newly commissioned store in Lagos.”

Commissioning a new outlet recently in Lagos, the Chief Executive Office of Kodo Ekeson Nigeria Enterprise, Ekene Udeh, recalled how he started banking with Accion MfB in 2015 with a loan of N390,000.

“And today my business accesses up to N30 million,” he added.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Accion Microfinance Bank, Mr. Taiwo Joda, emphasized that this success story underscores the Bank’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial dreams and promoting economic development.