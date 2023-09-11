We have all keyed into Gov Otu’s ‘People’s Manifesto’ — Ndoma Odey

Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem (5th right); Dr Ndoma Odey (left); High Chief Patrick Inyang (4th right); Mrs Nancy Ndoma and other dignitaries at the dinner with the Speaker.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Dr. Ndoma Odey, the Director-General of Restoration Grassroots Movement in APC, Cross River State, has said the people of the state have all keyed into the manifesto of Governor Bassey Otu.

Odey, an accountant and auditor, said it was inevitable that Governor Otu enjoys such support given that it the governor makes governance people-oriented.

Odey, who ran for a seat in the state House of Assembly in 2022, spoke when his group played host to the Speaker of the state, Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem during a dinner in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, “If my Speaker is in Lagos, it’s incumbent on me to host him. Our people’s welfare-oriented governor, Bassey Otu, sent a high-powered team to Lagos to bring home and rehabilitate the weightlifting gold medallist, Bassey ‘Ironbar’ Etim.

“Governor Otu’s manifesto — ‘The People’s Manifesto’ — is a welcome call for every Cross Riverian to look inward and grow the state with. He has given us a lot of reasons to hope.

“Therefore, we have all keyed in — every day Cross Riverian, experts and technocrats alike. We want to contribute to the development of our dear state. We are delighted, as a people, to be part of the governor’s agenda.

“So, it is not surprising that he sent a team down to Lagos to bring Etim back home to rehabilitate and empower him. It shows how committed the governor is.”

On how to easily get governance close to the people, Odey said: “I am an advocate of a fourth tier of government, where the grassroots is run by volunteers.

“These volunteers know the people intimately and will serve as a bridge between them and the government — a synergy between the high and the low. It will help policymaking and the execution of the actual project the people of a particular area need.

“I have sent a bill to the house to that effect. I always cite the Lagos example, where you have Local Council Development Areas, LCDA; Community Development Associations, CDA. We can even have Community Development Councils, CDC.

“These levels of organisations will help the people themselves get involved directly in governance. The government cannot do it all.”

Roll call

At the dinner were Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem, Cross River Assembly Speaker; Dr Helen Isamoh-Egodo, Commissioner for Humanitarian Services and Poverty Alleviation; House members, Linus Etim, Brian Odey; James Utaka, Secretary, South People United Forum, Lagos; Dr Patrick Eyo, Vice Chairman, Cross River State Community, Lagos.

Others were Mrs Nancy Ndoma, Joe Mordi, Chairman of Local Government Coordinators, South-South, Lagos; High Chief Patrick Inyang Yakurr, Leader, Lagos; Patrick Offiong, Leader, Calabar Community, Lagos; Douglas, Secretary, lkom Local Union, Lagos, amongst others.