We don’t have labour crisis looming – Ekiti varsity

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, BOUESTI, has described as untrue and a total misrepresentation of facts, the news reports by some sections of the media of a looming industrial crisis in the institution over the proscription of staff unions.



According to the university’s spokesman, Mr. Temitope Akinbisoye, the three staff unions in the university namely; the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Research Institutes (NASU) were proscribed on the orders of the State Government on August 4, 2022 following the assault on the Vice-Chancellor and the Bursar of the institution by some leaders of the unions after the government reviewed the appointments of the former Registrar and the University Librarian.



He confirmed the receipt of a letter from the legal representatives of the SSANU recently alleging illegal proscription, confiscation of union’s property, among others and to which the university’s legal representative has responded to appropriately through a letter dated 12th September, 2023.

He remarked that the staff unions were proscribed over a year ago (August 4, 2022) and there was no iota of truth in the news report speculating an impending industrial crisis, adding that BOUESTI is one of the most peaceful institutions in Nigeria.



He stated that since its establishment in 2020, the university has maintained a proud record of unbroken academic calendar and has continued to soar higher in glory.



According to him, although the university authorities accept the fact that Section 40 of the Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom of association, such a privilege should not be used to infringe on the rights of innocent individuals based on skewed perceptions, unfounded rumours or jaundiced views and most importantly, on a non-trade union matter as brazenly displayed on August 3, 2022, which the Ekiti State Government and the university authorities took exceptional view of.



He stated further that the Ekiti State Governor, who is also the Visitor to the university, acted within the extant provisions of Section 40 of Trade Disputes Act to have ordered the proscription of BOUESTI Chapters of the trade unions having considered some of their activities inimical to the peace, progress and development of the university.



On the purported confiscation of union’s property, the university explained that it acted in good cause to prevent in-fighting among members of staff by directing that vehicles of the proscribed unions be parked at the university’s vehicle pool for safety when it was inundated with complaints from members of staff that a few individuals converted their common patrimony to personal use, while claiming to be working for non-existing unions.



The university decried the disparaging remark continually made about the Vice-Chancellor scuttling amicable resolution of disputes, describing it as sheer blackmail and orchestrated misadventure just to destabilise the university.



The university management reiterated that even though it is bound by shared commitment to fostering an environment of learning, dialogue and mutual respect, it would not be browbeaten by the blackmailing twixt infused into the matter.



It stressed that its doors are open for discussions and advised the national leadership of SSANU to ensure that virile, visionary and cerebral members mount the saddle of the association in BOUESTI as soon as the embargo on union activities is lifted, lest the fingers of the association are soiled again in the avoidable oil of malfeasance.