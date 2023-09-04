‘We didn’t deserve such nonchalance’, Ayra Starr slams Headies over award presentation

By Ayobami Okerinde

Songstress Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, a.k.a Ayra Starr, has slammed organizers of the Headies Award 2023 for how the Best Female Artist of the Year was presented.

The 2023 edition, which was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday, was brought to an abrupt end with about 14 awards left to be presented, including ‘all-female category awards.’

Ayra Starr, who won the Best Female Artist of the Year award, expressed her displeasure in a post on her X account after the award wasn’t presented during the live event.

She said, “I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans?

“We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”

The winners of the award categories were confirmed and announced after the event.