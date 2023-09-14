‘We did not ban impoundment of vehicles’ — FRSC clarifies

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dauda Biu has dismissed the circulation of a ”wrongly couched” memo regarding a directive issued to Commanding Officers.

This is contained in a statement issued by the FRSC’s spokesman, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the memo in question relates to a directive issued to Commanding Officers, which called for an end to the practice of placing patrol operatives in the vehicles of offenders during impoundment.

He however, said that the original directive was issued in a memo dated Sept. 12 2023, with reference FRSC/HQ/OPS/94/VOLXVI/094.

He added that the memo was titled ‘Immediate ban on the placing of staff in offenders vehicles to escort for Impoundment.

“This was however, interpreted as a complete ban on the impoundment of vehicles by the corps.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the corps marshal’s directive was a correction of an earlier one saying impoundment of vehicles have been banned captured under paragraph III of the aforementioned memo.

“However, the corps marshal only banned placing of staff in offenders vehicles to escort for impoundment by patrol teams under any guise of traffic infraction committed with immediate effect.

“The corps regrets any confusion caused by the earlier memo, and would like to inform the public that the current position of the corps was as outlined in the corrected directive, ” he said.