We condemn killings of security agents, Igbo men in Imo – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Friday, condemned the killings of security agents and innocent citizens by gunmen in Imo State.

Recall that no fewer than five security agents were killed by the assailants on Tuesday morning in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state.

Reacting to the heinous incident via a statement signed by President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the group called on the Federal Government and relevant security agents to leave no stone unturned in finding the killers and bring them to book.

“My heart bleeds at the sad events in Igbo land where Igbos are for the first time, killing fellow Igbos. I am equally very distressed by the rate at which the Nigerian security operatives are killed not only in Igboland but all over the country,” Ohanaeze said in a statement.

“Worse still is the suspected reprisal attack where innocent Igbo Sons and Daughters from Mbano in Imo State have found their lives and means of livelihood completely destroyed.

“This situation is completely unacceptable to me. It is unacceptable to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed unacceptable to all honest, right thinking and patriotic Nigerians. I condemn it in strong terms.”

Iwuanyanwu also said in the statement that he demanded a detailed report of the incident from the Imo state branch president of the supreme Igbo group.

He said, “I am sending a team immediately under the Chairmanship of Barrister CJ Ihemedu the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo State Chapter to give me a comprehensive report on the matter.

“I call on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make sure they face the law. I also urge the Federal Government to put in place necessary security measures to forestall the reoccurrence of this sad event.

“Similar incidents have occurred in all the states of Southeast. As at now there seems to be no solution as the matter is even getting worse.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is right now undertaking a total transformation of Igbo land.

“By this transformation, more job opportunities will be created in Igboland for school leavers; and infrastructure for business men and women.

“Meanwhile, I wish on behalf of all Igbos worldwide, to express our deep sympathy to the families of the security men who were gruesomely murdered.

“We also sympathise with our people in Mbano Imo state whose shops and houses were destroyed during the reprisal attack.

“I pray the Almighty God to take control of events in Igbo land so that we will once more enjoy peace, happiness and prosperity in our land.”