Mohbad: ‘Desist from illegality to live long’

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Commissioner for Youth Affairs in Osun State, Moshood Olagunju has appealed to youths in the state to steer clear from illegality to avoid untimely death.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner to condole with the family of late Afro-pop star Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad in Osogbo on Thursday, he urged the teeming young populace to embrace legal means to earn livelihood.

The statement which was made available to newsmen by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Kafayat Olabomi, urged security agencies to ensure that no stone is left untouched towards bringing the killers of the singer to book.

It reads partly: “The state government urge the youths to continue to thread the path of legal means of earning a living as opposed to illegality which may claim their lives.

“While also identifying with the bereaved family over the death of their son, Osun state government commended youths in Osun who joined the rest of their counterparts all over Nigeria in staging a peaceful protest”.

The Commissioner for Youth Affairs, also appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for promptly setting up an investigating panel towards unraveling the circumstances behind the death of the young artist.