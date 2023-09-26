WCD: NRHJN sets agenda for FG, others on contraception

By Sola Ogundipe

The federal, state, and local governments in Nigeria have been charged with ensuring the availability of modern contraceptive commodities and essential family planning methods that can be easily accessed by all age groups.

Making the call in a statement to mark this year’s World Contraception Day on September 26, the NRHJN, a media advocacy group on sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, tasked stakeholders with providing easy access to quality sexual reproductive health rights and care to enable access to modern contraception.

In the statement, signed by the Network’s president, Yinka Shokunbi, and National Secretary, Sekinah Lawal, the Network called for massive awareness creation through sensitization.

On the 2023 theme, “Redefining Innovation and Equity in Family Planning and Contraception,” the Network described it as apt as it emphasizes that contraceptive information and services are fundamental to the health and human rights of all individuals, noting that the prevention of unintended pregnancies helps to lower maternal ill-health and the number of pregnancy-related deaths.

“Efforts must be put in place to ensure that women are not denied their rights to access safe and voluntary family planning services. It encouraged the men to support their wives, even as they urged all Nigerians of reproductive age to be intentional and responsible with their sexual and reproductive health and lifestyle, irrespective of faith or belief.

“Contraception is the use of medicines, devices, or surgery to prevent unwanted pregnancy while assisting in quality family planning for sustainable development. Family planning is the consideration of the number of children a person or couple wishes to have, including the choice to have no children, and the appropriate age at which they wish to have them.

“As advocates of quality family lives and development, we note those things that may play a critical role in family planning decisions, and these include marital situation, career or work considerations, and financial status. The recommended interval before attempting the next pregnancy is at least 24 months, or two years, to reduce untoward risks to the mother and infant.”

The Network insisted that contraceptives prevent unintended pregnancies, reduce the number of abortions, and lower the incidence of death and disability related to complications of pregnancy and childbirth. Family planning saves lives.

Contraceptive use in Nigeria remains low despite government and development efforts to increase uptake. The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) shows a significant increase in modern contraceptive methods from 4 percent to 12 percent between 1990 and 2018. However, challenges such as safety concerns, husband opposition, religious prohibition, lack of funds, desire for more children, and fear of side effects hinder the global adoption of family planning methods. World Contraception Day, observed annually on September 26, raises awareness about contraception’s importance, accessibility, and its role in reproductive health and rights.

In 2019, 44 percent of women of reproductive age worldwide used modern contraception, accounting for 91 percent of all contraceptive users. In Nigeria, the prevalence rate was 18 percent in 2022, with 21 percent of those married or in a union. Modern contraception methods include implants, IUD injections, oral contraceptive pills, and vaginal rings. Medical experts recommend ideal contraceptives be convenient, easily available, effective, and reversible with few side effects. Oral contraceptives, for example, reduce the risk of endometrial and ovarian cancer, but increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.