Watch live candlelight procession in honour of Mohbad

A candlelight procession in honour of the late rapper Mohbad is currently ongoing in Lekki, Lagos.

As announced by the management of the late singer, the start point is Lekki Phase 1 Gate and ends at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 21, 2023

The tribute concert to mark his time on earth as a singer starts at 8 pm prompt at Muri Okunola Park.

Recall Mohbad died at the age of 27 years on the 12th of September 2023, and since his death, circumstances surrounding his death has sparked controversies.