Warri group rallies support for NDDC MD

Warri Development Union has called on members of different groups in the Warri Kingdom to rally around the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, noting that the commission needs our partnership to enable us all to achieve the needed development in our areas.

Secretary of the group, Mr. Shola Amoye who spoke to journalists in Warri today said,” We are one big family in Warri and that is why we are pleading to all stakeholders to support the Managing Director of NDDC despite the disappointing turnout of both state and federal appointments so far.

According to him, “We urged all stakeholders in Warri Kingdom to embrace peace with the view of working with the Niger Delta Development Commission for our collective good.

“We are worried about too many abandoned projects in our communities over the years which include Koko -Oghoye road and others.

“ However we are sure the next four years will be the beginning of the best, by the grace of God, in terms of development in our areas if there is a collaboration between the newly constituted board of the commission and our stakeholders”.