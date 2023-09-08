War on terrorism: Security forces patrol Zamfara highways

The nation’s security forces have embarked on joint patrol of flashpoint highways in Zamfara, in collaboration with the state government.

During the last State Security Council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal raised a concern to the heads of the security agencies in the state on the activities of bandits on some of the highways.

The Governor identified some of the most vulnerable highways including the Gusau – Funtua, Magami – Dangulbi – Dan Kurmi – Anka, as well as Magami – Dansadau roads.

Describing the deployment of mobile security forces to these areas as a decisive initiative to check terrorism, the government in a statement said that, “it’s one of the strategies employed by government to put an end to banditry.”

The statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that security personnel on patrol on the volatile highways include the Army, Airforce and the Police.

The statement said, “at the last Security Council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal charged the heads of the military and police to deploy CSK armoured and Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles in order to constantly patrol all the affected major roads while the state government provides them with the necessary logistics.

“The mobilisation of security personnel on these volatile highways in the last two days has brought peace as people travel safely.

“The state government issued a directive to close markets considered as business hubs for rustled cattle.

“The directive is an important step towards ending this illegal activity and ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“Furthermore, the government has finished all preparations to commence the recruitment and training of the civilian JTF as approved by the Governor.”