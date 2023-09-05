VISION RESTORATION: Pledge to donate your corneas, ophthalmologists charge Nigerians

Doctors

By Sola Ogundipe

TOWARDS mitigating the challenges of blindness in the country, Nigerians have been called upon to embrace the practice of cornea donation to help resolve the acute shortage of corneas in the country.

Ophthalmologists, who are experts in the treatment and diagnosis of eye diseases and the correction of vision problems, made the call in Lagos at the 47th Annual Conference of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria, even as they explained that it is an essential need to preach the gospel of cornea donation in the country.

The cornea is the front part of the eye, which is clear and transparent.

At the event themed “Improving Access to Quality Eye Care” and sub-themed Sustainable School Eye Health Corneal Donation and Eye Banking, they called for wider sensitization and implementation of cornea donation practice in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the President of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria, Dr. Abiola Oyeleye, said many Nigerians are reluctant to donate their corneas based on traditional and cultural reasons but assured that there is great potential for cornea donation.

“We have a cornea bank in Nigeria that has been established for about 30 years, yet it is the only bank that is empty, so we need to encourage people to donate their corneas upon their death or that of their relatives.

“What we are trying to do is be able to preach the gospel (of cornea donation) and stop winking in the dark. We need to be able to wink where people will see us.

Oyeleye said several people in society have corneal blindness that can be corrected through surgery called a corneal graft, using a new, clear cornea to replace the scarred cornea, and it would greatly improve their vision.

“We have to make people that have benefited from cornea donation visible, and we need to let people know that cornea donation has nothing to do with reincarnation; these would encourage people to want to donate willingly. If you donate your cornea, it can give at least two people who are blind their vision back.

According to Oyeleye, people who have infectious or contagious diseases or diseases of the eye that have affected their corneas before death cannot donate their corneas.

The Chairperson of the Lagos State branch of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria, Dr. Modupe Olorunnimbe, explained that the essence of the meeting was to create more awareness in society.

“Corneal banking, which is a sort of transplant at the anterior part of the eye, is less known, but it is always required because sight restoration is key, and many people are not keen to donate their cornea. One of the purposes of this meeting is to enlighten the public and then stimulate a donor drive for corneal banking in Nigeria.

“Our eyes are meant to serve us for the duration of our lives, but many people are also alive, and all they need is just the cornea; you can only donate after death when it can help restore vision for others. Transplanting corneas could save the vision of many blind people.”

Olorunnimbe said Nigeria has been buying corneas from abroad, which is costly due to their expiration time. However, she said an active cornea bank in Nigeria could improve the situation. About 80 percent of blindness is preventable, with corneal issues contributing to 10 percent of cases.

Also speaking, the wife of the Lagos state governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said eye care is an integral part of healthcare. In her view, there is a need to understand the importance of routine eye care and the steps to be followed to maintain healthy eyesight to perform our daily tasks.

She said, “Any impairment in our vision may lead to our dependency on others. It significantly affects our family and community, so there is a need to understand the importance of routine. eye care and the steps we must follow to maintain healthy eyes.

Sanwo-Olu commended the meeting that was specifically designed for critical stakeholders to brainstorm and collectively articulate ideas towards improving health service delivery, especially eye care. She called for more public enlightenment concerning cornea donation and eye banking in Nigeria.