Viral video: Ebonyi indigenes, not criminals – State govt declares

By Peter Okutu, Abakalikii

Ebonyi State Government, Friday, expressed displeasure over the viral video portraying Ebonyi people as criminals in Anambra State.

The government described the development as a purported attempt to tannish the corporate image of the state and charged Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo to rise up to the challenge of not only protecting the image of Ebonyi people but also Ndigbo in general.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor stated this when he received in audience the State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo in his office.

Engr Okpor who called on the apex Igbo cultural Organisation, OHANEZE NDIGBO to remain the leading umbrella of unity and progress in the the zone, affirmed that no Igbo man can attain the level of sainthood by tarnishing the image of his or her brother as such would dent the collective image of the Igbo nation.

The Commissioner for Information enjoined the leadership of the group to use their influence in extending the content of their slogan, “ONYE AGHANA NWANNEYA” in propagating the unity and oneness of the people of the zone.

He described Ebonyi indigenes in every parts of the world as industrious, hardworking and law abiding people and condemned the criminal activities involving Ebonyi people.

He maintained that few miscreants cannot be used as a yardstick to evaluate the character and integrity of the generality of Ebonyi people.

He decried the use of social media in trying suspects, instead of following court processes while stressing that when the viral video gets out of the shores of Igbo land, it will not only tannish the image of Ebonyi People but also the corporate image of Ndigbo at large.

He charged the State chapter of Ohanaeze to always strive to work in synergy with their members in other states in order to protect the corporate image of Igbo people across the globe.

The Commissioner further reassured them of government’s readiness to partner them to achieve the desired result.

The leader of the team and State President of the union, Dr Peter Mbam, assured of the readiness of the union to partner the present administration to contribute their quota in the development of the state.

He pleaded with the information Commissioner to assist in the media publicity of the activities of the union in the state.