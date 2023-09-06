VIN: Stakeholders’ support Customs decision to strengthen process

Stories By Eguono Odjegba

Key stakeholders in Nigeria’s import-export trade have passed vote of confidence on the leadership and management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, over its decision to improve the scrutiny of the Vehicle Identification Number, VIN, Valuation process, noting that whatever the Service believe will strengthen the goal of the VIN regime is worth doing.

Coming on the backdrop of a report in the online media that the Customs Service has suspended VIN purportedly owing to a recent circular which directed valuation officers to henceforth scrutinize all vehicle import documents to verify their ‘trim’, which is an integral data based identification that complements the VIN regime.

It will be recalled that the Service had debunked the online media report, citing alleged distortion of the subject matter in the Service’s internal memo from which the said report was lifted.

The circular NCS/T&T/2023/014 signed by Assistant Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, C.K Niagwan Quoting on behalf of the CGC and dated 24th of August 2023 reads:

“It has been observed with great concern that examination and valuation Officers are not complying with the procedure for examination, valuation and release of used vehicles. “For the avoidance of doubt, all used vehicles after examination are to be referred to the Valuation seat to verify the trim of the imported vehicle and assign the appropriate value, instead of applying the base value.

“Pursuant to the above, you are requested to re-orient all examination and valuation Officers of this procedure to prevent further loss of revenue.”

However, in a disclaimer signed by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS said the VIN Valuation regime is operational and effective, noting that the misleading report failed to appreciate the criticality of the ‘trim’ which the circular aimed to address.

The statement titled ‘Nigeria Customs Service Clarifies Misleading Report on Vehicle Identification Number, VIN, Valuation Process’ reads:

“The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, would like to address a recent media report that has caused confusion regarding the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation process. The information is misleading, aiming to distort the truth and misinform the public.

“While it is true that a circular about “examination and release of used vehicles” has been highlighted by the author, it is regrettable that the accurate context has been overlooked.

“The VIN Valuation Process remains fully operational and effective. The mentioned circular specifically pertains to imported used vehicles equipped with trim numbers.

These trim numbers are critical in identifying distinct versions or tiers within a specific car model. They delineate varying configurations, features, and levels of equipment associated with the model. Furthermore, different trim levels offer diverse technological advancements, interior and exterior features, and, occasionally, distinct engine options.

“For instance, a car model could feature trim levels such as “Base,” “Sport,” “Luxury,” and “Premium.” Each of these trim levels might present differing combinations of attributes, such as premium leather seats, advanced infotainment systems, upgraded wheels, and enhanced safety features, among other enhancements. This results in an elevated value for the vehicle compared to the base model.”

Making further clarifications, the statement continues: “To ensure fairness and accuracy, the NCS mandates that imported used vehicles with trim numbers undergo valuation at the Valuation Seat after a thorough examination. This process aims to establish the vehicle’s appropriate and precise Customs value.”

Commenting on the development, front line clearing agent, Chief John Ofobike said it is not to be assumed that the VIN Valuation is sacrosanct and above adjustments, noting that like all other documents, chances are that it could be subjected to renewal to reflect current realities.