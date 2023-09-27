Video: Osimhen arrives team hotel, greets team manager Santoro, snubs others

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been spotted in a video arriving at the team’s hotel and snubbing some of his teammates while greeting team manager, Guiseppe Santoro before walking into the hotel.

The video was shared on X by football journalist, Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday.

This comes following the club sharing a video on their TikTok account where he was mocked for missing a penalty.

Roberto Calendar, the agent of Osimhen, threatened to sue the club over “very serious damage to the player” caused by the video.

The Nigerian forward has also pulled down all images related to Napoli from his Instagram page in what seemed to be a response to Napoli over the video.

Amid the whole saga, Osimhen has been included in Napoli’s matchday squad for their game at home against Udinese.

According to Sky Sports, the club has declined to comment on the incident and expect to carry on with business as usual.

Napoli will face Udinese in a week 6 fixture as they continue in their attempt to defend the title they won last term.

The club sit 7th on the table having won just two of their first five games.

Osimhen had a stellar 2022–23 season with Napoli, leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years, and also won the golden boot.

The Napoli striker scored 26 Serie A goals last season to guide the Partenopei to the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades.

The 24-year-old has been nominated for two awards, he was one of the 12 players nominated for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award and also the 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Men’s Player Award.