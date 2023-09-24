Video: Soyinka taunts Obasanjo for ordering monarchs to ‘stand up and sit down’

By Biodun Busari

Professor Wole Soyinka mocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his action to order traditional rulers to ‘stand up and sit down’ at an event in Iseyin, Oyo state, a fortnight ago.

In a viral video seen by Vanguard on Sunday, Soyinka told some monarchs at a gathering that he was not in their presence to bark at them to stand up and sit down, which made them laugh.

Recall that Obasanjo tongue-lashed some Obas in Oyo for allegedly not standing up to honour him when he was called to the podium.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had invited the ex-Nigerian leader to come and commission a project, but he was enraged that the traditional rulers present did not welcome him appropriately leading to disrespecting them.

As Obasanjo’s action has continued to receive wide criticisms for being a desecration of traditional institutions and an affront to Yoruba people, the Nobel Laureate joined Nigerians to slightly slam his Egba kinsman in the recent video.

“My royal highnesses, I wish to assure you that I’m not about to bark at you to ‘stand up and sit down’. This is a cultured gathering,” Soyinka said in the video.

Meanwhile, the former leader said he stood by his action in Oyo, following the apology his estranged wife, Taiwo, tendered on his behalf.

The development has degenerated into another rancour between them as they called each other names in recent statements.