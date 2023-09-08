Video: Imam, Christian cleric, traditionalist pray for new Soun of Ogbomoso, Ghandi Laoye 

The representatives of the major religions, Chief Imam of Ogbomoso; Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Christian Wings; and Araba Oluawo, the traditional leader in the town, prayed for the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye on Friday.

Vanguard earlier reported that Laoye was installed by the kingmakers as the new Soun of Ogbomoso, in the early hours of Friday.

According to a viral video, the new monarch was approached in his palace by the three religious leaders who poured prayers on him, to acceptance of the cheering crowd.

The stool has been vacant until today, since Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021.

Laoye arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private helicopter, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

Last week, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde approved his selection to become one of the first-class traditional rulers in the state.