Video: I’ll return to Nigeria if police guarantee my safety – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has reinstated his willingness to return to Nigeria to clear his name over allegations suggesting his involvement in his ex-signee Mohbad’s death.

The allegations follow social media outrage after a video surfaced online.

Naira Marley who made the disclosure on Wednesday during an interview session with Social Media influencer, Reno Omokri, said there is a lot of angry mob poisoned by the media against his person and stressed that he’ll return to the country if the police guarantee his safety.

I'm Willing To Return To Nigeria If The @PoliceNG Guarantees My Safety-Past Three of The Naira Marley Interview https://t.co/Y6ZO2KhgGc — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2023

Also, the Marlian Records boss alleged that Mohbad struggled with suicidal thoughts while he was alive.

His words, “There was another time when I was in America and his girl called me to say he locked himself in the toilet and he wanted to kill himself or something like that. So, I called him from there and recorded the conversation, asking him: “Why did you want to kill yourself? You are a king, if your family is stressing you out(because this time, he was with his family and all his family are around him) just tell them to chill, you can do what you want to do, do not stress yourself, if you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say.

“I was so concerned so I called him to try to give him rest of mind, if your family is stressing you out, leave.”

“He wanted to commit suicide, in the video, I was just trying to find out what was wrong with him.”