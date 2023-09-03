By Biodun Busari

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that Nigeria would experience glorious days again when the naira was more valuable than the United States dollar.

Adeboye said this on Sunday while preaching on ‘Uncommon Miracles’ during the September Thanksgiving Service of the church at the RCCG, National Headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The renowned revered pastor was recounting how he encountered uncommon financial miracles in his early days as the GO of the church.

Video: Glorious days Naira was stronger than Dollar will return – Pastor Adeboye



He, then, mentioned that the Nigerian naira was stronger than the dollar and had more purchasing power than now, and prayed that such glorious days would return.

Adeboye, however, observed faint ‘Amen’ from the congregation and re-echoed that whether they believed or not, those glorious days would return, which made the members respond with a resounding ‘Amen!’

“When the naira was stronger than the dollar. Don’t worry, those days will return,” Adeboye said.

Reacting to the congregation’s reluctant agreement, he affirmed, “Oh! I know you don’t believe me. If the Lord I serve is still on the throne, those glorious days will return.”

“Maybe when that happens, you will know that there is a God of miracles,” he added.

Naira is facing a turbulent time at the moment, in a Nigerian economy gasping for breath as President Bola Tinubu has rolled out economic reforms to stabilise the country.

Tinubu criticised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in his inaugural speech on 29 May, saying that monetary policy requires a “thorough house-cleaning”.

This consequently led to the CBN on 14 June, announcing the unification of all segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market – replacing the old regime of multiple exchange rate “windows” for different purposes with, in effect, a market rate.

The naira immediately fell 36% against the dollar on the official market.

However, naira appreciated against the dollar on Friday as it exchanged at N740.38 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The naira gained by 2.93 per cent compared to the N762.71 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N775.17 to the dollar on Friday.