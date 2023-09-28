Video: Funke Akindele, ex-husband JJC Skillz reunite at music premiere

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and ex-husband Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz, have reunited at the premiere of their new movie, “She Must Be Obeyed.’

Recall the estranged couple announced their separation in 2022.

The duo, however, met at the movie premiere of ‘She must be obeyed’, which the duo produced and directed.

In the video that has since gone viral, Akindele and Bello were captured showing off their dance skills before embracing themselves.