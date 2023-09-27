Video: Finally, Naira Marley opens up on Mohbad, Sam Larry, others

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Street hop sensation, Naira Marley has finally shared his own side of the story on the death of his ex-signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In an interview, posted on the X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of a Social Media Influencer, Reno Omokri on Wednesday, Naira Marley explained how he tried to get professional psychiatric help for the late singer Mohbad and paid for scans.

I Tried To Get Professional Psychiatric Help For MohBad And Paid For Scans-Part 2 of The Naira Marley Interview pic.twitter.com/dOJ7xqFKJX — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2023

Naira Marley also spoke about his relationship with Lagos socialite, Sam Larry as well as addressed other issues as regards the allegations levelled against him over Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley also shared a video of his last conversation with late singer Mohbad, wherein, the deceased opened up about his struggle with suicidal thoughts.

Video Of Me Talking MohBad Out of Committing Suicide After His Girlfriend Reported Him To Me. She Is Alive. Ask Her If This Is Fake-Naira Marley pic.twitter.com/ODDbINcFJI — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2023

Naira Marley said: “There was another time when I was in America and his girl called me to say he (mohbad) locked himself in the toilet and he wanted to kill himself or something like that. So, I called him from there and recorded the conversation, asking him: “Why do you want to kill yourself? You are a king, if your family is stressing you out(because this time, he was with his family) just tell them to chill, you can do what you want to do, do not stress yourself, if you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say.

“I was so concerned so I called him to try to give him rest of mind, if your family is stressing you out, leave.

“He wanted to commit suicide, in the video, I was just trying to find out what was wrong with him.”

Naira Marley reinstated his willingness to return to Nigeria to clear his name over allegations suggesting his involvement in his ex-signee Mohbad’s death if the Nigerian Police guaranteed his safety.