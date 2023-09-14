[Video] Davido pays tribute to Mohbad during ‘Timeless’ show in Manchester

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has paid tribute to late colleague, Mohbad during his Timeless show in Manchester on Wednesday.

Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Sending condolences to the family of the late singer, Davido mentioned that artistes go through a lot of hard times despite showing up to entertain their fans.

He said, “I want to send condolences to the family of my little brother, Mohbad who passed [away] yesterday.

“You know, as we [artistes] come on stage and perform for you guys every night, you guys might not know what we are going through. We are human beings too. It takes a lot for us to come out every night to perform. We do that because we love you.

“I wanna give a special shoutout to my brother. I know you are in heaven watching down. Tonight we are going to turn up for you.”