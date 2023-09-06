There was a commotion on Wednesday after officers of the Nigerian Police Force fired tear gas at students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The students had converged around the school to protest the increase in tuition.

The protest appeared peaceful until shots were fired by the police officers who were on the ground to monitor the students.

Video: Commotion as police tear gas protesting UNILAG students



The National Association of Nigerian Students had on Tuesday warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognised human right.

The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Giwa Temitope stated that the statement made by DSS on Monday that some politicians were mobilising student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters was propaganda.

He boasted that the protest would go on as planned.