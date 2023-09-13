[Video] BBNaija All-Stars: Pere, Alex trade words in heated argument

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Pere and Alex were involved in a heated argument as both housemates engaged in a shouting match after an argument.

The argument degenerated into threats of physical violence, with Pere threatening with blows after Alex vowed to slap him if he did not desist from dragging her family into their argument.

Alex said, “Next time we’re having an argument, don’t involve my family. Try it again, and I’ll slap you, leave a mark on your face.”

Pere replied, “Slap me whether I no go blow you. You go faint, d**. If a woman touches me, I will k** that woman straight. They no born that woman well to touch me. You dey mad?”

