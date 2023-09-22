Viable investment, capital projects coming to Ondo — Rep

By Innocent Anaba

THE lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, Mr Omo’ba Odimayo, yesterday, assured that he would exert his oversight functions in the legislative chamber to attract viable investment and capital projects to communities in Ondo State.

The Ondo State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship hopeful, in a statement by his Media and Publicity Director, Kayode Fasua, lamented the lack of federal presence in the state, assuring that with President Bola Tinubu in charge, there were better days ahead.

He said: “Many of our youths are jobless simply because the jobs are not there and going by my blueprint drawn up in concert with other developmental experts, serious investors had been contacted to bring agro-allied and other industries to communities cutting across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State.

“In the same vein, I’m in touch with relevant federal ministries and agencies, to improve social, health and education infrastructure in Ondo State, especially the renovation of dilapidated public schools in some rural communities.

“My extensive knowledge in corporate financial and management reporting in the energy sector (oil and gas) has resulted in numerous success stories of turnarounds and profitable growth, and I’m determined to make our good people of Ondo State draw from this.

“Accounts auditing and compliance, forensic accounting, management and financial accounting, business contracting, budget analysis, taxation and the preparation of public and corporate financial statements are all skills I possess.”

He appreciated the Federal Government for recently awarding some federal roads cross through Ondo State and urged contractors handling the projects to expedite action and be diligent in implementation, more so that the dry season was approaching.

Odimayo has also called for cooperation and understanding in the Ondo State APC, bearing the fact that the party could not afford to lose its teeming members to petty discords.

He expressed confidence that the APC would come tops in next year’s governorship election, remarking that the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had justified its mandate through massive road constructions and other physical projects that the government can flaunt as legacies.