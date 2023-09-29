Vacant Positions: Appoint South-South, South-East people, CSO begs Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A human right group, Civil Society Coalition, CSO, for Good Governance, has urged President Bola Tinubu, to consider people from the South-South and South-East for appointment into government agencies where their leaders were yet to be appointed, particularly the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

The group commended President Tinubu for his leadership style and his choice of appointing those within the system to head various government institutions and parastatals.

Addressing the press in Lagos on Friday, the spokesman of the coalition, Comrade Femi Lawson, noted that the decision of the president to appoint those within the system to head government institutions, without political interference, encourage dedication and commitment among staff of the institution and parastatals.

According to Lawson, the president should consider people from the South South and South East for appointment in those government agencies where their leaders are yet to be appointed, particularly the EFCC.

He said, “President Tinubu’s first hundred days have been marked by significant policy initiatives and shifts in governance.

“While we acknowledge these efforts, we believe there is an area that requires immediate attention: the appointment of leadership into various offices and most importantly, into the various security agencies, Anti-Corruption and paramilitary organizations in Nigeria.

“We commend President Tinubu for his commitment to enhancing the security and safety of our nation. However, we encourage him to consider appointing leaders of paramilitary organizations from within the ranks and in order of seniority.

“This approach can lead to a more stable and effective security apparatus, as it ensures that individuals with years of experience and institutional knowledge are entrusted with leadership roles.

“By promoting leaders from within, President Tinubu can foster a sense of loyalty, discipline, and professionalism within the various organizations. This practice can also serve as a motivational tool for the dedicated men and women who have tirelessly served these agencies.

“Furthermore, while we agree that it is within the exclusive right and discretion of the President, to appoint persons deemed competent into these positions, we believe that seniority-based appointments can help eliminate political interference and ensure that leadership positions are filled based on merit and competence rather than political considerations.”

Lawson, added that members of the Civil Society Organizations, are ready to support Tinubu’s administration in its efforts to create a safer and more secure Nigeria.

“We urge the President to consider our recommendation regarding leadership appointments within paramilitary organizations, as it aligns with the principles of transparency, accountability, and meritocracy,” he said.