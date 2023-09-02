Uzodimma restates commitment to better health sector in Imo

Imo state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the health and wellness of Ndi Imo.

In his speech at the national executive council meeting and scientific conference of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), His Excellency commended NMA for joining the league of organized and professional institutions that have had their conferences in Owerri. This signifies how peaceful and functional the state has been.

Uzodimma used the same opportunity to list the numerous achievements of the shared prosperity government in the health sector. He also encouraged the professional body to do everything possible to uphold the oath that they took to save lives