Uzodimma commissions 42-bed hospital; bridge to connect six communities in Oguta LGA

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in a bid to enhance healthcare accessibility and infrastructure in Imo State, commissioned a state-of-the-art 42-bed general hospital in Oguta Local Government Area.

During the commissioning, the Governor disclosed that the vital addition aims to significantly reduce the tragic 75% mortality rate caused by inadequate healthcare facilities.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to directing the 13% derivation funds towards the betterment of Ndi Imo, ensuring collective prosperity.

In honour of the Late Senator Francis Nzeribe, a luminary figure in Imo State’s history, the new general hospital bears his name, recognizing his immense contributions to the state and the nation at Large.

In addition to this healthcare milestone, Governor Hope Uzodimma also commissioned a 12-meter asphalted bridge connecting six communities in Oguta and establishing a link to Anambra State.

This achievement comes after five decades of abandonment, showcasing the commitment of the Shared Prosperity Government to infrastructural development.