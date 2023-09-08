Uzodimma bags award from Int’l Human Rights Commission

The International Human Rights Commission based in Zurich, Switzerland, has nominated Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for an International Humanitarian Service Award.

The award will be conferred on the governor on Friday, September 08, 2023 in Abuja as part of the symposium on International humanitarian law and armed conflicts in Africa, by the commission.

A statement in Owerri on Monday by the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, said notification of the award was conveyed to Governor Uzodimma through a letter signed by Prof Rafal Marcin Wasik , the Secretary General of the commission and Dr Duru Hezekiah, Head of the Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, which disclosed that the award is in recognition of “the governor’s visionary leadership in humanitarian services “

The commission explained that Uzodimma will be handed over the award personally by the secretary general, H.E. Prof. Rafal Marcin Wasik, during his maiden visit to Nigeria.