US rapper J. Cole likened me to 2Pac – Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has revealed how US rapper, J. Cole told him during a studio session that he is the reincarnation of late hip-hop legend, Tupac Shakur in Africa.

Burna Boys said he was initially confused as to whom Cole was talking to before realising he was the one.

Burna Boy made the claim while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Rap Radar Podcast hosted by Elliott Wilson.

He said, “I don’t really know the dynamics behind how everything happened, but somehow I end up in the studio with J. Cole and a bunch of basketball players tall as hell. Before [recording] any music, we’re all just talking about real stuff, about life and everything.

“For me, I don’t really like to have conversations with people that don’t live with me. You know, I don’t have long conversations like that. So, I found myself just going off.

“And before we start [recording], he [J. Cole] just goes, ‘Bro, this ngga is Tupac. And then I looked around to see who he’s talking about. It’s me he’s talking about. He’s like, this ngga is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”