US Open champion Novak Djokovic in tears after hero’s welcome in Serbia

By Efosa Taiwo

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after being given a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Belgrade following his 2023 US Open win.

Djokovic flew back to Belgrade on Wednesday where he was treated to a rousing welcome by multitude of his fans.

The Serb couldn’t keep away his emotions as thousands of Serbians cheered him euphorically.

The World No. 1 was accompanied by the Serbian National Basketball Team, who also received plaudits for their runner-up finish at the recently concluded FIBA World Cu

Djokovic tried to regain his composure and speak a few words, but soon broke into tears of joy again at Belgrade’s warm reception.

Novak Djokovic received a heroes welcome in Serbia tonight.



His tears say everything. 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/vUjtH7675V — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) September 12, 2023

He was subsequently consoled by Serbian center Nikola Milutinov, after which he grabbed a microphone to thank his fans.

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Sunday to win his fourth US Open and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, cementing his claim as the greatest tennis player in history.

The 36-year-old Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to become the oldest men’s champion in New York in the Open era and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark for most Grand Slam victories.