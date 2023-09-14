Home » Sports » US Open champion Novak Djokovic in tears after hero’s welcome in Serbia
Sports

September 14, 2023

US Open champion Novak Djokovic in tears after hero’s welcome in Serbia

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after being given a hero's welcome in his hometown, Belgrade following his 2023 US Open win.

By Efosa Taiwo

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after being given a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Belgrade following his 2023 US Open win.

Djokovic flew back to Belgrade on Wednesday where he was treated to a rousing welcome by multitude of his fans.

The Serb couldn’t keep away his emotions as thousands of Serbians cheered him euphorically.

The World No. 1 was accompanied by the Serbian National Basketball Team, who also received plaudits for their runner-up finish at the recently concluded FIBA World Cu

Djokovic tried to regain his composure and speak a few words, but soon broke into tears of joy again at Belgrade’s warm reception.

He was subsequently consoled by Serbian center Nikola Milutinov, after which he grabbed a microphone to thank his fans.

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Sunday to win his fourth US Open and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, cementing his claim as the greatest tennis player in history.

The 36-year-old Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to become the oldest men’s champion in New York in the Open era and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark for most Grand Slam victories.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.