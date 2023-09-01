US Open: All eyes on Mmoh after retiring Isner

By Onochie Anibeze

What a great coincidence. He started with a Nigerian in North Carolina and ended his career against a player whose veins are full of Nigerian blood. How many people know that John Isner’s career was nurtured by a Nigerian?

Rolake Olagbegi Kassim, the shinning Nigerian tennis star of her era revealed to us last night from her Atlanta base that Morakinyo Ake, a Nigerian tennis coach, started coaching Isner from the age of 7 in North Carolina and that until Thursday when his career ended in a defeat inflicted on him by Michael Mmoh, Isner never failed to invite Ake to all his matches.

And for more than two decades Isner was regarded as the giant of tennis in the USA where he inspired many young Americans to take to tennis.

It was all emotions as he retired after the match in which he took the first two sets and appeared cruising to victory before Michael, son of Nigeria’s Tony Mmoh, a one-time Davis Cupper, gained composure and produced an unbelievable performance that withstood a man who served 48 aces in the match. Isner was one of the best servers, if not the best, in the world. Mmoh won 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 and Isner confirmed his retirement amidst tears.

He was so emotional that he found it difficult to talk. Michael paid huge tribute to the man whose height is 2.08 m, so tall that he towers above many basketball players. “I’m thankful that I won but I’m even more thankful to John for all that he has done for tennis,” Michael said.

His third-round match would be against Jack Draper of UK . In the first round, he beat Russia’s number 3 and 11th-ranked player in the world Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 just as he upset Felix Auger Aliasimme in the first round of this year’s French Open. Michael 89th ranking position will improve. And will his seeming Cinderella story continue? All eyes are on him now.

Tennis buff Chief Ben Ezeibe said Micheal will have to contend with Draper’s huge serves and groundstrokes to scale through.

Micheal’s father, Tony, was hopeful of a good outing against the British player and sent these words to a disturbed Chief Ezeibe last night: “ We practiced with him Five weeks ago in Florida. We hope to come up with a plan”.