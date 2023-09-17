US congresswoman Lauren Boebert apologises after vaping in Denver theater

US Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert has apologised after being kicked out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” last weekend for disruptive behavior.

According to the Colorado Republican, she fell short of her values.

The statement followed widely shared surveillance video that appeared to show her vaping inside the Denver theater.

Her statement in whole: “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.

“I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. “I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud.”

Boebert and a male companion attended the Denver Center for the Performing Arts performance of “Beetlejuice” that night. Boebert posted on social media later that she was “guilty” of laughing and singing too loudly.