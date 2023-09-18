US begs public for help over missing F-35 warplane 

The United States military has asked for the public to help in locating one of its F-35 fighter jets after the pilot ejected from the aircraft.

F-35 fighter jet went missing on Sunday afternoon when the pilot was flying over the southern state of South Carolina.

The pilot, whose identity has not been revealed, ejected and parachuted safely, and reports said is in stable condition in the hospital.

BBC said it is not yet clear what happened, but officials said the aircraft was involved in a “mishap”.

They said they were concentrating their search for the F-35B Lightning II jet around two lakes north of the city of Charleston.

Based on the jet’s last known location the searches of Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion are being carried out with federal aviation regulators.

Joint Base Charleston posted its appeal for help on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” it said.

“The public is asked to co-operate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues.”

It also urged anyone with information that could help its recovery teams to contact its operations centre.

The Marine Corps said in a statement to the BBC its knowledge of the incident was “limited” at the moment, it was still trying to gather more information.

A second F-35 jet flying thought to be flying at the same time returned safely to the base in Charleston, military spokeswoman Maj Melanie Salinas told Associated Press.

It is made by Lockheed Martin and thought to cost around $80m (£65m) each, and is one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets.

The F-35 is the largest and most expensive weapons programme of its type in the world.

In 2018, the US military temporarily grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a crash in South Carolina.