Unveiling singer, Eony the  pioneer of Afro-south

Fast-rising singer Iheonyechoro Otibho Ugorji popularly known as Eony is poised to etch her name in the sand of time following her unique voice and style of music.

Since November 2022 when she took the country’s music scene by storm with the release of her official singles titled ‘Addiction’ and ‘Control Me’, Eony has continued to prove that she can hold her own in the ever-competitive world of music. Interestingly, she’s been able to create a space for herself.

Eony’s sound has been referred to by many as Afro-South due to her unique voice and style of music. Her contribution to the development of the Nigerian music industry is evident in her active involvement in the gender based issues within the music industry and passion for women’s empowerment.

The singer and songwriter, who was born and bred in the southern parts of the country is creating her own path with her sound which has been described as a blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall and Pop by music pundits.

She is the founder and Chair of Women In Music Nigeria, an organisation founded in 2022 to advance and create opportunities for women in musical arts, through providing recognition, support and exposure for women.

Born in Sapele, Delta State to an Igbo father and an Edo mother, Eony spent most of her early years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK where She continued her studies. She graduated with a Law Degree from Coventry University.

Eony later moved back to Nigeria in 2017. Her insatiable creative drive is a reason her sound cannot be pigeonholed and is simply her own. With the release of her official singles titled ‘Addiction’ and ‘Control Me’ in 2022. Eony has consistently released smashing hits with appropriately crafted lyrics.

She went on to release her jaw-dropping single titled ‘Waka Na’ in March 2023. This song gained her new fans who expressed their love for her music and unique style of writing.

She later released her single titled ‘Sacrifices’ in July 2023 which has further confirmed that she is destined to be a musical superstar who is not afraid to create new and unique styles of music.