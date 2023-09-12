Unregistered private schools in Borno risk closure — Commissioner

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe has said that all unregistered private schools are to be closed down before December 2023, if their proprietors fail to comply with the window of registration.

Wakilbe disclosed this in a press statement which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He expressed concern over the proliferation and unwholesome activities of some private schools, which warranted his ministry to revise the state’s guidelines on the establishment and operations of private schools in the state.

“Following concerns over the proliferation and unwholesome activities of some private schools, the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has revised the state’s guidelines on the establishment and operations of private schools in the state.

“Accreditation and Re-accreditation forms for new and existing Private Schools were issued in September 2022. A dateline of 31st January 2023, which was later extended by four (4) months ending 30th May 2023 for submission, inspection and issuance of Accreditation/Re-accreditation Certificate for operating Private Schools and Colleges in the state was given in compliance.

” The public is hereby notified that, so far, ONLY 266 Private Schools have applied and have been accredited/re-accredited at the ministry.

“All schools yet to be accredited or re-accredited are operating illegally, for which they risk closure at any time.

“While the Ministry looks forward to accrediting/re-accrediting more schools in the coming days, the public is advised to take note that, only accredited or re-accredited schools listed and pasted at the ministry or designated locations are with legitimacy to operate in the state,” Wakilbe stated.