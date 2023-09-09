United Nigeria reacts after aircraft skids off runway in Lagos

A United Nigeria Airlines plane, Friday evening, skidded off the runway on landing at the Runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos – however, no injury was recorded in the incident.

The Embraer EMB145 aircraft with four crew members had 51 passengers onboard were evacuated shortly after the incident.

A statement from the airline, signed by its Head, Corporate Affairs, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu said the United Nigeria Airlines flight U5 0513 operated by its aircraft with registration 5N-BWY upon landing at Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos aquaplaned due to a downpour.

“The aircraft which was coming in from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri operated and landed normally but skidded off the runway upon landing. All Passengers have also been safely evacuated alongside with their luggage. No passenger was hurt in the incident,” the statement said.

It also disclosed that relevant authorities have been informed about the incident.

“Passenger safety is of utmost priority to United Nigeria Airlines. We assure our passengers that we value their safety and will not compromise on it. We shall continually work, like we have always done, to ensure that our passengers are always united with their destinations safely,” the airline also said.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 7:00, prompting the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to temporarily close the airport, which it reopened by 8:10 pm