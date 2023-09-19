Unifying exchange rates proof Tinubu’s committed to FDIs, economic recovery – Think tank

Tinubu

BRITISH Nigeria Business Network (BNBN), an economic think tank, says President Bola Tinubu’s unification of exchange rates attests to a commitment to boost Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and speedy economic recovery for Nigeria.

BNBN, comprising economic diplomats and financial experts, noted that the move by the President would significantly address economic disparities and financial stability that have retarded investments over the years.

Prince (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubani, Executive Director BNBN, who shared the group’s appraisal of Tinubu’s bold trust policies stated, “We’ve been fact-checking on all meetings President Tinubu has been having with nations. It shows a burning desire to open up Nigeria’s foreign business market.

“With the unification of exchange rates among his primary initiatives, Tinubu has opened the Naira flow in such a way that you no longer have parallel flow. It’s no longer a situation where the CBN has different rates, the black market different rates.

“He has made it easier for people who want to invest in Nigeria to, say, this is the amount, rate with which to do proposal and feasibility, which can stand between one to five years, a sharp departure from the past where you are doing the Nigeria rate of, say N450 to a Dollar and the parallel market is N750.”

Ubani, also Country Representative, British African Business Alliance (BABA) said, “Another thing is that he (Tinubu) has opened the capital and current repatriation flow. In the past, before you move money or capital in and out of Nigeria, it must go through CBN with much delay, thereby hindering investment.

“That was why Nigeria had problems. By a unified exchange rate, the government aims to create level playing field for businesses, reduce market distortions, and attract FDIs in a manner you can bring in money and take it. Two good moves.”

The group further applauded the President for going out to invite all the “sensitive countries”, pledging Nigeria’s willingness to witness them, adding that these steps make him proactive.