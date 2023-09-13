UNICEF identify causes of Nigeria’s learning crisis, seeks way forward

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that the learning crisis is stalling development in the country, calling for foundational learning skills to correct the trend.

Mrs Yetunde Oluwatosin, UNICEF education specialist, said this at a media workshop on foundational literacy and numeracy on Wednesday in Benin, Edo.

The News Agency of (Nigeria) reports that the workshop has as its theme “Turning the tide on Nigeria’s Learning Crisis, A South-West media dialogue on foundational literacy and numeracy”.

The workshop was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Edo State SUBEB, Edo state Ministry of Education and the National Orientation Agency(NOA) Lagos State Directorate

Oluwatosin said that 73 per cent of 10 years old in Nigeria were still having the challenge of reading or comprehending simple text, while 9 out of 10 kids in Sub-Saharan Africa were trapped by learning poverty.

She also said that only 63 per cent of 5 years old were of the poorest children, mostly in the rural areas and in the north, participated in an organised learning.

She said that this had led to late primary school entry and poor learning outcomes.

The UNICEEF education specialist, noted that 3 out of 4 children in Nigeria could not read with meaning or solve simple mathematical problems.

According to her, 73 per cent of the Nigerian youths are literate while only 7 per cent have ICT skills needed for working and learning digital economy.

Oluwatosin said that limited infrastructure, insufficient supply of teachers, limited learning data, especially on proficiency level are some of the reasons for this.

She said that UNICEF was improving the quality of teaching and learning materials, adding that UNICEEF has reached more than 1.8 million children with learning materials between 2018 and 2022.

Oluwatosin said that UNICEF was planning to reach another 4.8 million by 2027, primarily in the north.

She noted that foundational learning skills was needed to stop the learning crisis trend and improve learning outcomes in primary schools in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Ms Blessing Ejiofor, UNICEF Communication Officer, appealed to the media to use their influence to sway policies and decisions that are aimed at improving leaning outcomes for children in Nigeria.

Ejiofor said she was looking forward to media reports that would aid the understanding and influence positive actions from decision makers to leverage both financial and non-financial resources to reduce learning poverty.

Speaking, Dr Joan Oviawe, Edo State Commissioner for Education, applauded UNICEF efforts at reducing learning poverty in the state.

Oviawe, who noted that the state has been doing a lot to compliment UNICEF efforts, said that the state had embarked on mass literacy initiative, especially “out of school population”.

“ We acknowledge all that UNICEF have been doing; on our part, we engage artisans under mass literacy initiative and learning by correspondence to teach them on how to read and write.

“We also introduced technology into our learning agenda, also distributed learning tablets for students and teachers, to encourage them and ensure that the learning activities are well structured and centralised.

“The special students are also captured in this initiative and the idea is to ensure total inclusiveness in our education agenda,” She added.

NAN reports that more than 70 journalists from the South-West zone are taking part in the two-day workshop.