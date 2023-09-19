UNICAL: Uju Kennedy wants justice, Group assures Nigerians

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Forum of Youth Leaders for a Better Nigeria, FYLBN, has assured Nigerians that justice will prevail in the ongoing investigation regarding the alleged sexual harassment that took place in the University of Calabar, UNICAL, expressing optimism that the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy wants justice.

This assurance was made by the President of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Rikki Nwajiofor, during a world press conference organized by the forum in conjunction with the National Secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Civil Society Organizations, held in Abuja.

Commenting on the audio conversation between the Minister of Women Affairs – Hon. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye and one of the alleged victims of the said sexual harassment, Nwajiofor stated that the preliminary findings of the Forum indicate that “the Honorable Minister of Women Affairs is highly interested in total Justice and fair hearing, ab initio “.

He appealed to mischief makers to stop heating up the polity but join hands in building a better Nigeria.

Nwajiofor said, “Having listened to the complete recorded conversation, carefully and unbiasedly, we deciphered that the Hon. Minister of Women Affairs is highly interested in total Justice and fair hearing, ab initio. She assured one of the alleged victims, the student with whom she had the phone conversation, maximum protection as a mother and as the Minister in charge of her affairs, from any assailant and a subsequent absolute restitution. She, however, made the student to understand that justice entails truthfulness and fairness.

“We are made to understand that the Hon. Minister of Women Affairs is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly (UNGA). On her arrival, we shall have an investigative meeting with the Hon. Minister, the VC of UNICAL and the alleged victims of the sexual harassment to get to the root of the matter and ensure that Justice prevails.

“If the accused Dean of the Institution’s law faculty is guilty, we shall ensure that he serves as a deterrent to other perpetrators of Sexual harassment. If, however, he is unjustly accused, we shall ensure that all those involved in the plot are vehemently dealt with by the appropriate quarters and agencies”.