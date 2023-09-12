Unemployment: Jobberman, others to deliver unique creative industry career fair

By Gabriel Olawale

Jobberman Nigeria through its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation has collaborated with Obsidian Advisory to deliver a special creative industry career fair.



The event slated for September 16, aimed to address unemployment challenges in the country by providing an avenue to connect employers, educators, recruiters and businesses to job seekers and enthusiasts in the creative sector.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman Nigeria, Ore Boboye, said, “The creative industry career fair is aimed at providing brands with a wide range of talents, fostering partnerships and collaborations with key industry players, ensuring talents have access to quality internship and job opportunities while empowering the industry with professional advancement workshops.”

The planned Creative Industry Career Fair is coming on the heels of the recent announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics, placing unemployment ﬁgures in the country at 4.1 percent. Various experts have debated these ﬁgures, with audit ﬁrm KPMG forecasting the unemployment rate to hit 40.6 percent by the end of 2023 and Jobberman’s How Young People Survive without Jobs report indicating that about 78 percent of Nigeria’s youths depend on friends and family to survive.

“The decision to deliver the creative industry career fair is in line with our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, which has an ambitious goal to enable ten million young people in Nigeria to secure employment they see as digniﬁed and fulﬁlling through interventions in critical sectors like the creative industry,” the statement read.

The Creative Industry Career Fair will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The program includes keynote speeches, panel sessions, workshops, job booths and the inaugural Fashion Education Summit.

Speakers at the Fair include Sam Onyemelukwe, Global Business Development Director, Trace S.A, Godwin Tom, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing Nigeria, Kiki Ojewale, Managing Associate, Dentons ACAS-Law, Jan Du Toit, HOD, Cinematography and Lighting, Ebonylife Academy, Tolulope Olorundero, Principal Consultant Mosron Communications, and many more.