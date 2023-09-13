Unemployment: Engage in vocational skills acquisition-Nigerian guitarist urges youths

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerian youths have been urged to engage in vocational skill learning, inorder to be self-reliant away from white collar jobs. A guitarist, Adekoya Oluwatobi, who is also known as Tujazz, made the remark.

Adekoya, who is a Nigerian guitarist and musical coach, stated, “It is better for the youth today to engage in vocational skills rather than relying on what government can do for them.”

He expressed worry over a situation where young people loiter about the streets in search of non existent jobs.

Tujazz, who has carved a niche for himself in the musical industry, urged the youth to be mindful of the fact that time and tide wait for no one, so they should act fast why the opportunity avail itself.

The musical coach, who claimed he has mentored and tutored hundreds of guitar players and musicians in Nigeria and beyond, said it is gladdening to see people develop interest in learning one skill or the other which will enhance national development.