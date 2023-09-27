Undergraduate tackles sexual abuse with RARE

An undergraduate of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, Glory Amacha, has taken the campaign against rape and the misconceptions about sexual violence to colleagues with Project RARE — Rape Abuse Rejection Experience.

The movement for Project RARE 1.0 kicked off on June 8with a rally of team members, including Alayande Faith, Victoria Oreji, Oforah Chinecherem, Lillian Gabriela, volunteers and members of the Sofadondu Initiative, a separate movement warring against the sex-for-grade phenomenon on campuses.

The rally started from the school’s main gate to boys hostel, then the blocks of lecture halls and the two female hostels, spreading awareness on the main event that came up on July 14.

Project RARE Founder, Amacha, told newsmen that the objective is to create the much needed awareness on the issues “we usually swept under the carpet as a society.

“Numerous rape, abuse and rejection experiences have weighed down survivors with undue emotional baggage, and Project RARE is that outlet where people unlearn the misconceptions that come with rape and abuse and relearn facts that could save lives.”

On July 14, the main event kicked off with a question and answer session about common myths about rape and abuse.

It was handled by Justin and Esther Obaji, President and Vice President of the Guidance and Counseling Department of Alex Ekwueme Federal University. During the session, many students were surprised that guys are victims of rape too. Next was a spoken word act by Happyness.

There were three main sessions for each issue. Rape was handled by the first speaker, Pastor Kate Anyawu, who spoke on “The Rape Experience”, where she shared her survivor story.

After this was a drama presentation by DH Crew, followed by the next speaker, Ms Princess Nwakpa; “The Rejection Experience”, drawing reflections from her own experiences.

To buttress all this, the anonymous interview of rape, abuse and rejection survivors was played, before the last speaker, Dr. Tony Anyawu spoke on “The Abuse Experience and Recovery from RARE”, where he gave proven ways to heal from psychological trauma.

“The event came to a close after questionnaires were filled and people who needed help dropped their details.

“On Sunday, September 24, a session titled “Toxic or Abusive” was held on the Project RARE WhatsApp group. The host was Mrs. Tessy Ilozue, a clinical counsellor with over a decade experience,” Glory Amacha noted.