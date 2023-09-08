Under my Watch, We’ll deliver quality projects – Momoh

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has assured the people of the region that under his leadership, things will be done differently, including the delivery of standard projects that will benefit the people.

According to him, “Under my leadership, the Ministry of Niger Delta will approach projects differently. We are committed to delivering high-quality projects, ensuring that they meet stringent standards and are not subpar.



“We will establish a technical team to oversee these projects to guarantee that what we promise to our people, such as two kilometers of road, is indeed two kilometers of a high-standard road that can withstand the elements.”



The Minister, who made this known to journalists during his working visit to Port Harcourt on Thursday to gather firsthand information on the situation in the region, explained his visit to numerous project sites.

He said, “Our first stop was the Eleme Petrochemical Road, and you all witnessed that the road is in a deplorable condition. It’s a road that should have been constructed to revitalize the economic center.

“Regrettably, the road is currently under the supervision of the Ministry of Works, but we are hopeful that it will soon be transferred back to the Ministry of Niger Delta. We believe that completing this road can be expedited more effectively under the Ministry of Niger Delta than the Ministry of Works.



“We also inspected the Okirika Bridge, which is under construction by the NDDC. The good news is that there’s a partnership in progress between NDDC and the Rivers State government to complete the bridge.

“Moreover, there will be an extension of the road to connect to the East-West Road. Once this project is delivered, the traffic congestion in Eleme and surrounding areas will be a thing of the past, and the access from Port Harcourt to the Okirika area will be significantly improved.



“During our visits, we also met with traditional rulers, including His Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, and His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Michael Tom, JP, Sekuro of Niger Delta and Amanyanabo of Okochiri Ancient Kingdom. We appealed to them for peace in the Niger Delta region to ensure the safety of our people and their property.



“Our mission is to bring the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President to the people of the Niger Delta, and a key aspect of this agenda is ensuring the security of lives and citizens, which will enable economic activities to thrive.



“President Bola Tinubu is a leader who listens, and we believe that under his leadership, the Niger Delta region will undergo significant transformation. Our visits will continue to advance these goals.

“We also visited the new NDDC headquarters for inspection – the construction is still ongoing in this new building. We are impressed with the progress so far and anticipate even better developments in the future.



“I had the opportunity to meet with the governor, who assured us of his cooperation. We discussed the partnership with NDDC for the completion of the Okirika Bridge, a collaboration that will benefit the people of Rivers State and those who use this important road. The governor is eager to work with NDDC to deliver projects for our people here.



“Additionally, as the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, we will collaborate with NDDC on their programs to benefit the people and reduce youth unrest in the region.”