UN-Habitat Ambassador, Edoh to mobilize youths against smuggling

By Fortune Eromosele

The UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Raymond Edoh has stated that no fewer than ten thousand Nigerian youths would be mobilized to commence a nationwide campaign against smuggling.

This was as he said it is aimed at sanitizing the Nigerian goods and services market for the safety of Nigerian lives and property and to henceforth put an end to smuggling across the federation.

Edoh stated this during a visit to Customs Acting CG, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on Tuesday.

According to him, “Statistically speaking, 99.9% of perpetrators of smuggling activities are carried out by the youths and as such, the best measure is to use the youth constituency to conscientise others via an eye opening campaigns.

“A lot of Customs Officers have lost their lives in the course of fighting smuggling, and the civilians also have lost their lives in the course of consuming smuggled products, and this simply means, if it is allowed to continue, the country would be in a serious mess in the nearest future. That’s why we can’t ford our arms any longer and watch smuggling eat the future of this nation”.

While unveiling a Roll up banner with inscriptions, “National War Against Smuggling, Help Customs Officers End Smuggling Today, Stop Smuggling Today,” and Flags distributed to attendees with the inscription, “Say No to Smuggling”, Edoh said, “The way forward remains that efforts to combat smuggling require strong law enforcement, international cooperation, and targeted policies. By addressing smuggling activities, nations can protect their economies, promote fair trade, enhance public safety, and safeguard the well-being of their citizens”.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Samson Adeosun, the CEO of ASQ, pointed out that its UK-based company would be training the Nigerian Customs Service Officers for free with a UK-based certification aftermath the training.

He reiterated that it is a way of giving back to the Nigerian government as he assures Customs of an efficient and effective UK-based border control standard kind of operation after the training of their officers.

Reacting to the statements, the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi applauded the UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Raymond Edoh for extending a hand of partnership to the Nigerian Customs Service.

He said, “On behalf of the Nigerian Customs Service, we welcome you to the Service Headquarters. The Ambassador has raised very important issues here.

“In as much as we are doing our best in the fight against smuggling, there is a need for Nigeria to start producing as invariably, it will reduce smuggling and strengthen the Naira. In a situation where a country depends on importation and nothing is exported, the currency of the economy will suffer devaluation and with the same kind of one-sided economy of importation, the country tends to be under a high risk of smuggling.

“Recently, in a bid to strengthen our officers in the fight against smuggling, we have trained six officers on ICT. This would help in all areas including Border Control. They just return to the country not long”.

Speaking further, he assured the UN-Habitat delegation of Customs’ total support using the Youth Constituency to fight Smuggling in Nigeria as well as the training of Customs officers as he delegated the Deputy Controller General, Enforcement and Drugs and Administration, Abba Kura to closely work with them to achieve the desired result.

The highlight of the event was the exchange of plaques, group photographs, and the presentation of a customized T-shirt and Face cap by the UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, H. E., Dr. Edoh.