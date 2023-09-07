Umahi will transform Nigeria’s road infrastructure — Ugochinyere

Minister of Works, David Umahi

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has expressed optimism that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, will transform Nigeria’s road infrastructure, bringing an end to the perennial issue of bad roads in the country.

Ugochinyere, in a statement on Thursday, said the Minister understood that having good road networks is a necessity in boosting socio-economic and commercial activities in the country, and every part of Nigeria will feel his impact.

The lawmaker while noting Umahi’s laudable track record in Ebonyi State when he was governor, pleaded that the failed portions of the Oba-Aguata-Akokwa- Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Idemili North/ldemili South, Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato North/ldeato South Federal Constituencies of Anambra and Imo States, respectively, needed urgent repair.

He said, “As a Governor, David Umahi recorded tremendous achievements in Ebonyi State. He started with road revolution to make the capital city a befitting city that one would be proud of. All the roads linking the 13 local government areas of the state were reconstructed. Bridges and over 17 Flyovers have been constructed and put into use.

“I urge him to bring that same value to the national level and solve this perennial issue of bad roads in the country. I particularly plead that the failed portions of the Oba-Aguata-Akokwa- Arondizuogu-Okigwe Road in Idemili North/ldemili South, Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato North/ldeato South Federal Constituencies of Anambra and Imo States needs urgent repair.”