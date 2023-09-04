UK to invest £49m in Africa’s fight against climate change projects

The United Kingdom says it will be announcing 49 million pounds worth of investment in projects to fight climate change in Africa.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ndidiamaka Eze, Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, Communications Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Lagos.

Eze said that the announcement of the projects would be made at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, hosted by Kenya from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6.

He said that the projects would focus on mobilising finance for climate action and helping people manage the impact of climate change across the continent.

Eze noted that mobilising finance and helping people manage climate change impact are two critical areas in Africa’s fight against climate change.

He said that the funding would help to create jobs, grow economies and improve the lives of women, farmers and at-risk communities.

According to him, the UK government’s gesture delivers on the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverley’s promise of honest reliable investment in Africa when he visited Kenya in December 2022.

He added that it also delivered on COP26 commitments, demonstrating the strength and capability of UK-Africa partnerships.

“This includes £34 million for new projects across 15 African countries to help women, at-risk communities, and more than 400,000 farmers build resilience against the effects of climate change.

“This will be under the established CLARE, CIWA and WISER programmes.

“Early warning systems such as text alerts, radio and social networks will help hard-to-reach communities take action before extreme climate events occur.

“And these projects will also improve water security for more than 1.5 million people.

“Seven new climate finance projects will also be launched at the Summit. Investments worth £15 million from UK-backed FSD Africa Investments will mobilise capital from private sources.

“This capital will allow small-scale businesses to access finance, create innovative products and deliver inclusive tech solutions such as turning desert into land for farming.

“Together, these projects will improve access to basic services including renewable energy and healthcare for over 500,000 people, generate 3,400 jobs and provide cheaper and reliable power to households,” Eze said.

He quoted the UK Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, as saying: “Our partnerships with African countries on green investment and climate resilience are growing economies and improving lives.

“But more action has to be taken, as those least responsible for climate change are increasingly bearing the brunt of its effects.

“The UK is working closely with African partners to fight climate change, boost resilience and help those whose lives are most impacted.”

Eze said that, while in Nairobi, the Minister would reaffirm the UK’s commitment to providing £11.6 billion of international climate finance over five years.

He said that the minister would also call for rapid reform of the international financial system to unlock trillions of dollars to combat climate change.

He explained that the minister would welcome the launch of Weza Power, a new partnership between the Government of Burundi and UK-backed company Virunga Power.

According to him, the partnership is to expand energy access to almost 70 per cent of Burundi’s population.

Eze added that the minister would visit Nairobi Railway City, a regeneration of the city centre designed by British architects with the latest green technology and KES 11.5bn of UK investment.

“This is one of six climate investment projects fast-tracked by President Ruto and Prime Minister Sunak at COP27.

“Since the meeting, construction has begun, and ground has been broken at a second project,” Eze said.

NAN