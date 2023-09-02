UK Police find body of missing Nigerian poet, Gboyega Odubanjo

Gboyega Odubanjo

Police have found a body in the search for missing poet Gboyega Odubanjo who never arrived to perform at a festival in Northamptonshire.

Mr Odubanjo, 27, was scheduled to do a reading at the Shambala festival in Kelmarsh on Sunday, August 27 but never arrived for his performance.

He was last seen at around 4a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at the event.

Officers had been appealing for information about Gboyega Odubanjo, from Woolwich, south east London.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said (on Thursday, August 31): “A body has sadly been found during the search for a 27-year-old man reported missing in Kelmarsh.

“Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9a.m. on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area.

“The man had been reported missing on Sunday, August 27, having last been seen at Shambala festival early the previous morning.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, the man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Gboyega Odubanjo’s family previously said they had ‘profound concern’ for their son’s safety and wellbeing and his disappearance is ‘entirely out of character’. DailyMail